Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 14 November 2022

Here we go again!

Build 9930651 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again!
How are you guys today?

Here's I just want to inform that I will be planning and making new mission area. In This area we will be fighting new enemies faction which is called:
SPECTRE


Character Design is not confirm

This mission area will be marked as "BRUTAL" difficulty.
Enemy soldiers can accurately shoot you even when you are knocked downs and even shoot at your head better if your head exposed even a bit at cover area.
Mission objectives will be classified for a moment.

On other notes, here another new patches for current built

Patch Note 22

  • Added can zoom in and out on mission selection interface
  • Modified shooting sound fx
  • Modifed audio for pickup items
  • Modified post-processing brightness & settings
  • Modified effectiveness of companion turrets on shooting target
  • Fixed C-Nar weapon dropped error on LANUN Annihilator Guardian

Thank you and Stay tuned~!
Aisam.

Changed files in this update

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Content Depot 1758951
  • Loading history…
