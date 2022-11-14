Here we go again!

Share · View all patches · Build 9930651 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 08:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello again!

How are you guys today?

Here's I just want to inform that I will be planning and making new mission area. In This area we will be fighting new enemies faction which is called:

SPECTRE



Character Design is not confirm

This mission area will be marked as "BRUTAL" difficulty.

Enemy soldiers can accurately shoot you even when you are knocked downs and even shoot at your head better if your head exposed even a bit at cover area.

Mission objectives will be classified for a moment.

On other notes, here another new patches for current built

Patch Note 22

Added can zoom in and out on mission selection interface

Modified shooting sound fx

Modifed audio for pickup items

Modified post-processing brightness & settings

Modified effectiveness of companion turrets on shooting target

Fixed C-Nar weapon dropped error on LANUN Annihilator Guardian

Thank you and Stay tuned~!

Aisam.

