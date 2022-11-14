Here we go again!

Hello again!
How are you guys today?
Here's I just want to inform that I will be planning and making new mission area. In This area we will be fighting new enemies faction which is called:
SPECTRE
Character Design is not confirm
This mission area will be marked as "BRUTAL" difficulty.
Enemy soldiers can accurately shoot you even when you are knocked downs and even shoot at your head better if your head exposed even a bit at cover area.
Mission objectives will be classified for a moment.
On other notes, here another new patches for current built
Patch Note 22
- Added can zoom in and out on mission selection interface
- Modified shooting sound fx
- Modifed audio for pickup items
- Modified post-processing brightness & settings
- Modified effectiveness of companion turrets on shooting target
- Fixed C-Nar weapon dropped error on LANUN Annihilator Guardian
Thank you and Stay tuned~!
Aisam.
