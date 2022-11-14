Share · View all patches · Build 9930523 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy

New costumes have been released!

10 colorful football jerseys ✪‿✪

Period

November 14 - December 18 23:59 KST

Let's play the game, get event currency, and exchange it for costumes in the shop!

※ Both football acquisition and costume exchange are possible only within the above period, and your football will disappear as soon as the event ends.

◆ Costume information

12 types in total (1 head, 10 body, 1 back)

Clothes can be exchanged for event golds, and head and back costumes are sold with diamonds.

◆ Costume exchange event description

Footballs can be obtained by winning "Normal Match" and "Battle Royale".

Alternatively, you can use diamonds to purchase footballs in the store.

And about the costume number,

When purchasing for the first time, the back number is '1'.

And after that, you can change the number randomly by using 1 diamond.

※ The numbers are from 1 to 24, and the draw probability is 1/24, which is the same for all numbers.