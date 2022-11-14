Survivors: Three Kingdoms: First Update - Patch 1.1

Thank you all for playing and enjoying Survivors: Three kingdom!
We also appreciate all your precious feedback and opinions on our game from the start of the Early Access.
Let us introduce our first update - Patch 1.1: modified the game contents based on feedback
[Early Access – Patch 1.1]
[Skill Balance]
Increase Efficiency for "Molotov cocktail" Skill
- 5 Molotov cocktails will be thrown to enemies at Level 1.
- Increase the number of molotov cocktails by 1 as upgrade to the next level
- Fire from molotov cocktails will last for 1 second.
[Mission]
- Lower the requirements for unlocking main characters.
- Requirement for Unlocking "Healing" (Missions - Unlock Healing) has been changed.
- BEFORE: Cumulative Numbers of HP Restore: 15,000 Points or above
- AFTER: Cumulative Numbers of HP Restore: 10,000 Points or above
- Requirement for Unlocking "Dagger" (Missions - Unlock Dagger) has been changed.
- BEFORE: Total Number of Enemy Kill Counts with SKill Da Qiao's Dagger: More than 10,000 kills
- AFTER: Total Number of Enemy Kill Counts with SKill Da Qiao's Dagger: More than 5,000 kills
- Requirement for Unlocking "Bonus Gold" (Missions - Unlock Bonus Gold) has been changed.
- BEFORE: Total Number of Golds Earned: Above 99,999 golds
- AFTER: Total Number of Golds Earned: Above 10,000 golds
[Character Balance]
- Lower the prices for "Power UP" of each character.
- Zhang Fei's status has been increased.
- Moving Speed changed from -10% to -5%.
- EXP Gain changed from -10% to 0%.
- Zhang Jiao's status has been increased.
- Auto HP Restore changed from -35 to -30.
- Xiahou Yuan's status has been increased.
- Auto HP Restore changed from 1 to 3.
- Attack changed to -3% to 0%.
- Zhuge Liang's status has been increased.
- Auto HP Restore changed from 0 to 2.
[Stage]
Invisible Battlefield has been modified.
- Mowed the lawn and adjust the distances between the grass
(Enhance the visibility)
We will be waiting for more feedback!
Thank you.
Changed files in this update