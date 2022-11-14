 Skip to content

Survivors: Three Kingdoms update for 14 November 2022

Survivors: Three Kingdoms: First Update - Patch 1.1

Build 9930442

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for playing and enjoying Survivors: Three kingdom!
We also appreciate all your precious feedback and opinions on our game from the start of the Early Access.

Let us introduce our first update - Patch 1.1: modified the game contents based on feedback

[Early Access – Patch 1.1]

[Skill Balance]
Increase Efficiency for "Molotov cocktail" Skill

  • 5 Molotov cocktails will be thrown to enemies at Level 1.
  • Increase the number of molotov cocktails by 1 as upgrade to the next level
  • Fire from molotov cocktails will last for 1 second.

[Mission]

  1. Lower the requirements for unlocking main characters.
  2. Requirement for Unlocking "Healing" (Missions - Unlock Healing) has been changed.
  • BEFORE: Cumulative Numbers of HP Restore: 15,000 Points or above
  • AFTER: Cumulative Numbers of HP Restore: 10,000 Points or above
  1. Requirement for Unlocking "Dagger" (Missions - Unlock Dagger) has been changed.
  • BEFORE: Total Number of Enemy Kill Counts with SKill Da Qiao's Dagger: More than 10,000 kills
  • AFTER: Total Number of Enemy Kill Counts with SKill Da Qiao's Dagger: More than 5,000 kills
  1. Requirement for Unlocking "Bonus Gold" (Missions - Unlock Bonus Gold) has been changed.
  • BEFORE: Total Number of Golds Earned: Above 99,999 golds
  • AFTER: Total Number of Golds Earned: Above 10,000 golds

[Character Balance]

  1. Lower the prices for "Power UP" of each character.
  2. Zhang Fei's status has been increased.
  • Moving Speed changed from -10% to -5%.
  • EXP Gain changed from -10% to 0%.
  1. Zhang Jiao's status has been increased.
  • Auto HP Restore changed from -35 to -30.
  1. Xiahou Yuan's status has been increased.
  • Auto HP Restore changed from 1 to 3.
  • Attack changed to -3% to 0%.
  1. Zhuge Liang's status has been increased.
  • Auto HP Restore changed from 0 to 2.

[Stage]
Invisible Battlefield has been modified.

  • Mowed the lawn and adjust the distances between the grass
    (Enhance the visibility)

We will be waiting for more feedback!
Thank you.

