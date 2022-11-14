Survivors: Three Kingdoms: First Update - Patch 1.1

Thank you all for playing and enjoying Survivors: Three kingdom!

We also appreciate all your precious feedback and opinions on our game from the start of the Early Access.

Let us introduce our first update - Patch 1.1: modified the game contents based on feedback



[Early Access – Patch 1.1]

[Skill Balance]

Increase Efficiency for "Molotov cocktail" Skill

5 Molotov cocktails will be thrown to enemies at Level 1.

Increase the number of molotov cocktails by 1 as upgrade to the next level

Fire from molotov cocktails will last for 1 second.

[Mission]

Lower the requirements for unlocking main characters. Requirement for Unlocking "Healing" (Missions - Unlock Healing) has been changed.

BEFORE: Cumulative Numbers of HP Restore: 15,000 Points or above

AFTER: Cumulative Numbers of HP Restore: 10,000 Points or above

Requirement for Unlocking "Dagger" (Missions - Unlock Dagger) has been changed.

BEFORE: Total Number of Enemy Kill Counts with SKill Da Qiao's Dagger: More than 10,000 kills

AFTER: Total Number of Enemy Kill Counts with SKill Da Qiao's Dagger: More than 5,000 kills

Requirement for Unlocking "Bonus Gold" (Missions - Unlock Bonus Gold) has been changed.

BEFORE: Total Number of Golds Earned: Above 99,999 golds

AFTER: Total Number of Golds Earned: Above 10,000 golds

[Character Balance]

Lower the prices for "Power UP" of each character. Zhang Fei's status has been increased.

Moving Speed changed from -10% to -5%.

EXP Gain changed from -10% to 0%.

Zhang Jiao's status has been increased.

Auto HP Restore changed from -35 to -30.

Xiahou Yuan's status has been increased.

Auto HP Restore changed from 1 to 3.

Attack changed to -3% to 0%.

Zhuge Liang's status has been increased.

Auto HP Restore changed from 0 to 2.

[Stage]

Invisible Battlefield has been modified.

Mowed the lawn and adjust the distances between the grass

(Enhance the visibility)

We will be waiting for more feedback!

Thank you.