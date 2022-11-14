Updated to ver 1.33.

ver1.33
・Fixed a problem with Yamahiko's effect on Thunder. The effect was caused by various modifications to the charging system.
・Fixed a problem with the hit detection of the statues in the town.
・Fixed a bug in the English version of the config. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 14 November 2022
