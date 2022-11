Share · View all patches · Build 9930103 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy

What's up everyone!

Thank you so much for playing and make this game better! 🎉

The first week's hated issue was solved! Please don't hesitate to open a #ticket on our Discord if you find more bugs!

Also you can see our pipeline and other reported errors here on Trello.

Please remember this is a pre-alpha version and Tint 'n Ink is a solo-developer production.

Thank you and welcome to v0.01.003! 🔥🔥

Golden Dog Interactive, Inc