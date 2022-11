Complete list of fixes/changes:

-Fixed fur pelt quest with Nordus.

-Fixed bug when bluffing Crimson for Hideout Key.

-Fixed cauldron sprite in object script (not "couldron").

-Better party member selection while dragging with the mouse.

-Added use scripts for the hut objects to search them (not in Ch.1).

-"ObjGive" script command now picks the new object created.

-Improved dirt edge tiles.