Patch update: 1.1.8

Hello Go Players.

It's been a while since our last update, and here are the new features/bug fixes we've added in patch 1.1.8:

Ability to show subsequent variations of each move in replay mode

Remade the Chinese garden scene

scene Allow users to freely increase or decrease skill points in career mode

Added restricted rankings for OGS searches

for OGS searches Added White's and Black's win rate charts to the game replay

Fixed the background animation lag issue in the main scene

Added Guidance/Tips for "LIfe and Death" Tsumegos

Russian and German localization is in progress and should be added in the next update. More tips for Tsumegos will be added later as well.

Thanks again for your support!