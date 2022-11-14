 Skip to content

Just Go update for 14 November 2022

Patch update: 1.1.8

Hello Go Players.

It's been a while since our last update, and here are the new features/bug fixes we've added in patch 1.1.8:

  • Ability to show subsequent variations of each move in replay mode
  • Remade the Chinese garden scene
  • Allow users to freely increase or decrease skill points in career mode
  • Added restricted rankings for OGS searches
  • Added White's and Black's win rate charts to the game replay
  • Fixed the background animation lag issue in the main scene
  • Added Guidance/Tips for "LIfe and Death" Tsumegos

Russian and German localization is in progress and should be added in the next update. More tips for Tsumegos will be added later as well.

Thanks again for your support!

  • Studio Amateur

