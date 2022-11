Version 4.05

Changed the lawyer max progress to 200. A lawyer action still takes 100 points, but now you can store up to 200 points, so they don't go to waste.

Added the ability to stand up and smoke a fat one. Taking a break from all the money making and managing. Has an audio as well, so make sure your game is not muted.

Just for fun, does nothing else. Also comes with 1 new achievement.