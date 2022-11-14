Updated the trophies (the thing behind the icons) from a blurry mess to a crisper nicer looking background.
And fixed the currency showing a bad icon, thanks Haman for pointing this out.
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 14 November 2022
Hotfix
Updated the trophies (the thing behind the icons) from a blurry mess to a crisper nicer looking background.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update