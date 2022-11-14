 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 14 November 2022

Hotfix

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 14 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated the trophies (the thing behind the icons) from a blurry mess to a crisper nicer looking background.
And fixed the currency showing a bad icon, thanks Haman for pointing this out.

