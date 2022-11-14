New Partner - Hawthorn Games

Hello Benefactors!

We've got fantastic news for you!

We've just recently teamed up with Hawthorn Games to enhance our game with a full experience for a Chinese audience, and to market our game extensively in China.

We're very proud and excited to team up with the talented folks at Hawthorn and are very excited to work with them, as well as to have Metroplex Zero join their growing family of deep and innovative games.

They have some fantastic recent hits which you will likely enjoy, including Dark Chess, Death and Taxes (my co-developer loves this one), Chessarama, Citizens: Far Lands. I'm sure smart brainiacs like yourselves will enjoy these a lot.

We've also got a small piece of bad news. In order to ensure that our localized experience is nicely polished and ready for the whole globe, we're pushing back our Early Access release date to March 31, 2023. We want to ensure that players everywhere will get a first-class experience, and that means putting in more development and testing efforts.

If you want to help with our localization efforts or non-English testing, feel free to join our Discord channel and reach out to our Devs. We're always happy to work with players and community members to make Metroplex Zero into the perfect experience for everyone.

Cheers,

Enigma Dragons Development Team!