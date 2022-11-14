Patches (0.4.3b), Stats and Roadmaps

New Patch 0.3.4b has dropped with some minor balance updates and a bit of a boost to some ELO for first and second place.
Archdemons
Kovan -> Start with a random 2 Cost Artifact. See one extra choice when choosing an Artifact
Morg -> Enabled again
All Seeing -> Each time you level up, you see a Coven Unit. Every 6 Coven units you buy, gain a World Eater
Rituals
Careless Caltrops -> Every unit takes 1 damage before attacking
Artifacts
Owlbear Traps -> After an enemy Unit attacks, they take 3 damage
Fun Stats
For some fun stats, we've had nearly 3000 games played since launch already! For context we only had 2000 during the 2 weeks of open beta.
We've had 1300+ new players join us!
Eyz has the most wins so far sitting at 83 total, with Gordo coming in a close second with 71
We finally reached Very Positive on Steam! Thanks to the 50 people (as of time at writing) who have reviewed the game so far <3
Whats Next?
I'm at a little bit of a cross roads, so I've posted a poll in our discord (https://discord.gg/DGgrd7byM9) to get your feedback in terms of what large feature you would like to see next. This is obviously outside of the never-ending balance battle for Archdemons, Units etc.
