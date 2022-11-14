 Skip to content

Hellfire Tactics update for 14 November 2022

Patches (0.4.3b), Stats and Roadmaps

Patches (0.4.3b), Stats and Roadmaps

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Patch 0.3.4b has dropped with some minor balance updates and a bit of a boost to some ELO for first and second place.

Archdemons

Kovan -> Start with a random 2 Cost Artifact. See one extra choice when choosing an Artifact
Morg -> Enabled again
All Seeing -> Each time you level up, you see a Coven Unit. Every 6 Coven units you buy, gain a World Eater

Rituals

Careless Caltrops -> Every unit takes 1 damage before attacking

Artifacts

Owlbear Traps -> After an enemy Unit attacks, they take 3 damage

Fun Stats

For some fun stats, we've had nearly 3000 games played since launch already! For context we only had 2000 during the 2 weeks of open beta.

We've had 1300+ new players join us!

Eyz has the most wins so far sitting at 83 total, with Gordo coming in a close second with 71

We finally reached Very Positive on Steam! Thanks to the 50 people (as of time at writing) who have reviewed the game so far <3

Whats Next?

I'm at a little bit of a cross roads, so I've posted a poll in our discord (https://discord.gg/DGgrd7byM9) to get your feedback in terms of what large feature you would like to see next. This is obviously outside of the never-ending balance battle for Archdemons, Units etc.

