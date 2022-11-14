Tales of the Black Death - sounds design and new feature.

Hi everyone,

I am glad to announce a new update for Tales of the Black Death!

They are two major things in this update – The Sound Design and a New Feature.

First the feature.

As some of you might know, in medieval times, many believed, praying to a religious symbol could bring absolution from sin. With that in mind, a new feature has been added to the game. Now, Baldasar now can carry a religious symbol with him, like a bible. This will give him the ability at anytime to reflect on his sinful ways.

*Don’t worry, the Tutorial Crow will make a duty to tell you all about it in Chapter 1.

Sound Design

Secondly, a complete sound design has been implemented in this new version. ( The previous version only had music and UI sounds. ) Over 200 new sounds have been added, from pigs, to rivers, to wind...to frogs to bonfire to rain. Additionally, no less than eight voice actors have contributed vocal emotes for the game by recording an impressive amount of sound clips! It really brings the characters to life and greatly enhances the experience.

To support all this, a new audio channel has been implemented called ambiance. Make sure to visit the settings menu and calibrate the Music, Sound FX and Ambiance to your liking.

Last, we now have a discord server, please join the server if you’d like to contribute to the game with ideas or feedback!

Thank you and have a great week!