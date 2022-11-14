Patch Notes ea v0.4.9

EA Release - 0.4.9 Notes

Developer Notes

Sad news - I need to push the exit out of EA to sometime in Janurary. The good news, I'm getting more reports of issues that I had not seen

through my play throughs. Thanks to all who are enduring the issues and reporting. It really helps.

As a result, lots of little issues are being found which has allowed me to fix them.

This will give me another 6 to 8 weeks to play test some more and iron out these issues.