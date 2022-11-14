Patch Notes ea v0.4.9

EA Release - 0.4.9 Notes
Developer Notes
Sad news - I need to push the exit out of EA to sometime in Janurary. The good news, I'm getting more reports of issues that I had not seen
through my play throughs. Thanks to all who are enduring the issues and reporting. It really helps.
As a result, lots of little issues are being found which has allowed me to fix them.
This will give me another 6 to 8 weeks to play test some more and iron out these issues.
-
New - The party should regenerate to fully healed when travelling between overland zones
-
Fixed - Radfire Olafir has decided to move back to Kunari Village
-
Fixed - Haggle skill trainer for the character in the 4th slot should train you now if you don't know the skill
-
Fixed - Tailwind and Well Rested speed buff should be removed when travelling between overland zones
-
Fixed - When double-clicking items from the Vault, the quantity selection window shows properly now.
Select OK after choosing a quantity and the item(s) will be placed into your inventory
-
Fixed - Tomes for Breeze are working correclty, now
