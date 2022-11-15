 Skip to content

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter update for 15 November 2022

Patch 2.2 and 20% discount on Dinosaur Fossil Hunter

Dear Fossil Hunters!

Previously announced Patch 2.2 is here!

Take a look at the changelog below to see what's new:

Changelog v2.2

Features:

  • added 18 new museum and exposition decorations
  • upgraded terrain at quarry locations
  • added faster pallet truck movement (with shift button)
  • added drone to sandbox museum

Fixes:

  • fixed issue with dinosaur unable to remove from exposition
  • fixed museum gates colliders
  • fixed issues with controls panel unable to hide
  • fixed Styracosaurus fossils inspection issue
  • fixed issues with achievements:
  • Eagle eye
  • Show your story
  • All by myself!
  • filled empty space on trains
  • fixed infinite loading screen in prologue after sending crates to museum
  • fixed invisible collider at train station HUB no.2
  • fixed terrain issues at Grizzliest East map
  • sandbox museum mode fixes
  • fixed blinking exposition floor
  • fixed bench that could be placed anywhere
  • fixed issue with picking up the default language from Steam
  • fixed issue allowing overlapping displays
  • fixed saving of mirror poses
  • fixed bug with taking the boxes off the car after loading the game

Work in progress:

  • new DLC
  • fixing optimisation issues at prologue and quarry locations
  • fixing achievement issues

We hope that with these changes, you'll have even more fun during your adventures!

What else?

Designer DLC release is around the corner too – keep an eye out for it! You'll be able to bring your favourite dinosaurs to life with life-sized dinosaur models and a great variety of painting tools!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2065550/Dinosaur_Fossil_Hunter__Designer_DLC/

20% discount is starting today and it'll remain active until November 29, so if you haven't given the game a try yet, you'll have 2 weeks to get your inner paleontologist a treat! :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/864700/Dinosaur_Fossil_Hunter/

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements!

Best Regards,
Dinosaur Fossil Hunter Team

