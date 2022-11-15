Patch 2.2 and 20% discount on Dinosaur Fossil Hunter

Dear Fossil Hunters!

Previously announced Patch 2.2 is here!

Take a look at the changelog below to see what's new:

Changelog v2.2

Features:

added 18 new museum and exposition decorations

upgraded terrain at quarry locations

added faster pallet truck movement (with shift button)

added drone to sandbox museum

Fixes:

fixed issue with dinosaur unable to remove from exposition

fixed museum gates colliders

fixed issues with controls panel unable to hide

fixed Styracosaurus fossils inspection issue

fixed issues with achievements:

Eagle eye

Show your story

All by myself!

filled empty space on trains

fixed infinite loading screen in prologue after sending crates to museum

fixed invisible collider at train station HUB no.2

fixed terrain issues at Grizzliest East map

sandbox museum mode fixes

fixed blinking exposition floor

fixed bench that could be placed anywhere

fixed issue with picking up the default language from Steam

fixed issue allowing overlapping displays

fixed saving of mirror poses

fixed bug with taking the boxes off the car after loading the game

Work in progress:

new DLC

fixing optimisation issues at prologue and quarry locations

fixing achievement issues

We hope that with these changes, you'll have even more fun during your adventures!

What else?

Designer DLC release is around the corner too – keep an eye out for it! You'll be able to bring your favourite dinosaurs to life with life-sized dinosaur models and a great variety of painting tools!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2065550/Dinosaur_Fossil_Hunter__Designer_DLC/

20% discount is starting today and it'll remain active until November 29, so if you haven't given the game a try yet, you'll have 2 weeks to get your inner paleontologist a treat! :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/864700/Dinosaur_Fossil_Hunter/

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements!

Best Regards,

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter Team