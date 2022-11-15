Patch 2.2 and 20% discount on Dinosaur Fossil Hunter

Dear Fossil Hunters!
Previously announced Patch 2.2 is here!
Take a look at the changelog below to see what's new:
Changelog v2.2
Features:
- added 18 new museum and exposition decorations
- upgraded terrain at quarry locations
- added faster pallet truck movement (with shift button)
- added drone to sandbox museum
Fixes:
- fixed issue with dinosaur unable to remove from exposition
- fixed museum gates colliders
- fixed issues with controls panel unable to hide
- fixed Styracosaurus fossils inspection issue
- fixed issues with achievements:
- Eagle eye
- Show your story
- All by myself!
- filled empty space on trains
- fixed infinite loading screen in prologue after sending crates to museum
- fixed invisible collider at train station HUB no.2
- fixed terrain issues at Grizzliest East map
- sandbox museum mode fixes
- fixed blinking exposition floor
- fixed bench that could be placed anywhere
- fixed issue with picking up the default language from Steam
- fixed issue allowing overlapping displays
- fixed saving of mirror poses
- fixed bug with taking the boxes off the car after loading the game
Work in progress:
- new DLC
- fixing optimisation issues at prologue and quarry locations
- fixing achievement issues
We hope that with these changes, you'll have even more fun during your adventures!
What else?
Designer DLC release is around the corner too – keep an eye out for it! You'll be able to bring your favourite dinosaurs to life with life-sized dinosaur models and a great variety of painting tools!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2065550/Dinosaur_Fossil_Hunter__Designer_DLC/
20% discount is starting today and it'll remain active until November 29, so if you haven't given the game a try yet, you'll have 2 weeks to get your inner paleontologist a treat! :)
https://store.steampowered.com/app/864700/Dinosaur_Fossil_Hunter/
Stay tuned for upcoming announcements!
Best Regards,
Dinosaur Fossil Hunter Team
