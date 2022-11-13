What are you thankful for during the Festive Feast Event?

Through the second half of November, we’re taking some time to be thankful in our most delicious seasonal event, The Festive Feast! Running from 16th November - 30th November, celebrate the harvest season with a festival of feasting and thankfulness and a whole host of seasonal goodies in Paper Pirates!

Seasonal Trait: The Quarterback

Our new seasonal trait for The Festive Feast is The Quarterback! The Quarterback is gifted with an exploding football, and knows exactly how many days the football will take to explode.

IMAGE HERE

They may pass the ball to any other pirate, who then has the chance to either pass it on to another pirate or keep hold of it in the pre-event phase of the next football. The Quarterback will always know exactly how many days there are until the football explodes, throwing the pirate currently holding it overboard. Can you trust The Quarterback's timings, or will you find yourself blown up by their lies?

Make a Wish Every Day

Play Paper Pirates during The Festive Feast and you can make a festive wish once per day! Play at least one game, and after your voyage you'll receive a gift from the bounty board!

There are five American football-themed outfit pieces for you to collect from the daily quests, so make sure to play a game of Paper Pirates on five different days before the celebration ends on the 30th November!

Limited Time Costumes

During The Festive Feast, Sam Sherbot and Nat O’Bother have some new customisation options available to unlock in the Shop Ship! If you buy a customisation option during Festive Feast, you can use it all year round - but the items will be disappearing from sale when the event is over, so don’t delay and buy today!

The full list of Ship Shop items available during The Festive Feast is:

Outfit Shop

Faces - Turkey Beak

Faces - Scarecrow

Shirts - Pilgrim Shirt

Shirts - Raggedy Shirt

Shirts - Chef's Whites

Coats - Turkey Top

Coats - Corn

Coats - Pie

Belts - Apron

Hands - Straw

Hands - Oven Gloves

Legs - Chef's Trousers

Feet - Straw

Feet - Buckled

Feet - Turkey Talons

Ship Shop

Hull - Painted Hull

Extras - Feast

Additionally, during The Festive Feast pirates will be able to wear a unique hat - The Gobbler is available to everyone in voyages started during the event. Once the event’s over, the hat will disappear from your collection until next year, so be sure to complete your turkey outfit while you can!

Wish on a Wishbone!

Go on a sailing adventure during The Festive Feast, and your crew will have the chance to partake in the time-honoured ritual of wishing on a wishbone. During the Event phase of the game, the Wish on a Wishbone event may activate for the duration of The Festive Feast, offering two randomly chosen pirates the opportunity to wish for an event to occur. Which of the pirates will pull the larger half of the wishbone and have their wishes granted…? That’s all part of the fun of Wish on a Wishbone!

Festive Feast Bots

Invite some bots into your game during The Festive Feast, and you may find some of the regular crew replaced with some particularly festive bots, out to celebrate Thanksgiving! They’ll only join your games during The Festive Feast, but each has their own personality and appearance for you to enjoy.