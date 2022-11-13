Patch 1.2.0d - Hardship - Hotfix

CHANGES:
- Adjustments to night vision goggles and as well behind the scene work to have multiple types
- Barrett is a legendary now
- Change to check if vehicles are already spawned
- Change to weather variation at rad zones and new post process effects
- Adjustments to volumes of certain sounds/actions
- Barrett buff; 218 base damage and 412 headshot damage
- Increased spawn rate of 50 Cal Rounds and Barrett Mag
- G18 decreased fire rate slightly and more recoil
BUG FIXES:
- Possible fix for refill container randomly not re spawning loot (Fingers crossed)
- Fix to vendor giving wrong/old values of items
- Fix to exploit with crafting
- Fix to optimisation of vehicle particle smoke not being optimised
- Fix to how save slot/files are deleted
**
And what am I working on now?
**
- New part of the map, around the airfield there will be new locations to explore, from the airport itself to a large industrial build and a special military site
- AI - New animals and bandits... beware of the coyotes
- New legendary items, here's a sneak peak
- Skills system, I want to go in the way that games like State of Decay have there skill system, although I will update as progress goes on
- New items and buildables
- Adjustments, changes and fixes
- And more
My plan is to have this update out by the end of the year. However, I will keep updating you lot and when I have more to show off I'll release an update on here!
