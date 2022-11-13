 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 13 November 2022

Patch 1.2.0d - Hardship - Hotfix

Patch 1.2.0d - Hardship - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9929190

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES:

  • Adjustments to night vision goggles and as well behind the scene work to have multiple types
  • Barrett is a legendary now
  • Change to check if vehicles are already spawned
  • Change to weather variation at rad zones and new post process effects
  • Adjustments to volumes of certain sounds/actions
  • Barrett buff; 218 base damage and 412 headshot damage
  • Increased spawn rate of 50 Cal Rounds and Barrett Mag
  • G18 decreased fire rate slightly and more recoil

BUG FIXES:

  • Possible fix for refill container randomly not re spawning loot (Fingers crossed)
  • Fix to vendor giving wrong/old values of items
  • Fix to exploit with crafting
  • Fix to optimisation of vehicle particle smoke not being optimised
  • Fix to how save slot/files are deleted

**

And what am I working on now?

**

  • New part of the map, around the airfield there will be new locations to explore, from the airport itself to a large industrial build and a special military site
  • AI - New animals and bandits... beware of the coyotes
  • New legendary items, here's a sneak peak
  • Skills system, I want to go in the way that games like State of Decay have there skill system, although I will update as progress goes on
  • New items and buildables
  • Adjustments, changes and fixes
  • And more

My plan is to have this update out by the end of the year. However, I will keep updating you lot and when I have more to show off I'll release an update on here!

Changed files in this update

