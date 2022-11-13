Patch 1.2.0d - Hardship - Hotfix

CHANGES:

Adjustments to night vision goggles and as well behind the scene work to have multiple types

Barrett is a legendary now

Change to check if vehicles are already spawned

Change to weather variation at rad zones and new post process effects

Adjustments to volumes of certain sounds/actions

Barrett buff; 218 base damage and 412 headshot damage

Increased spawn rate of 50 Cal Rounds and Barrett Mag

G18 decreased fire rate slightly and more recoil

BUG FIXES:

Possible fix for refill container randomly not re spawning loot (Fingers crossed)

Fix to vendor giving wrong/old values of items

Fix to exploit with crafting

Fix to optimisation of vehicle particle smoke not being optimised

Fix to how save slot/files are deleted

**

And what am I working on now?

**

New part of the map, around the airfield there will be new locations to explore, from the airport itself to a large industrial build and a special military site

AI - New animals and bandits... beware of the coyotes

New legendary items, here's a sneak peak



Skills system, I want to go in the way that games like State of Decay have there skill system, although I will update as progress goes on

New items and buildables

Adjustments, changes and fixes

And more

My plan is to have this update out by the end of the year. However, I will keep updating you lot and when I have more to show off I'll release an update on here!