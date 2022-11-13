Game update on November 14, 2022

This patch contains the following contents:
1: The range of the altar on the road of revenge is reduced from 12000 yards to 2500 yards when detecting whether there are enemies around when purification;
2: When the protagonist upgrade level, the attribute points obtained for each upgrade are changed from 1 point to 3 points;
3: Added the function of resetting attribute points in the attribute interface;
4: The profit brought by heroic value increased from 4% per point to 8% per point;
5: The counter attack effect gain of tiger posture form is greatly increased;
6: The profit from pure value is increased from 6% per point to 10% per point
7: Blood sucking effect in leopard posture, increased from 15% to 20%
8: Poison damage in snake posture, base value increased from 20 to 30
9: Reduce the forced interval between two consecutive dodges
10: Improved the smoothness of dodge,eliminated the small stiffness after dodge
11: Fixed the issue that the protagonist could not dodge to other directions when squatting
Changed files in this update