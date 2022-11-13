 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 13 November 2022

Quest completions

Beta 0.1.4 is out and about
This update had a lot of refactoring done, hence the little delay on the updates.

The majority changes are all technical and not at all interesting to anyone but me, however there are a few user updates that are visible, and hopefully add a bit to the overall quality.

  • Quest completions are announced (fixed from an earlier push)
  • Selecting a zone no longer smacks bugs while window is open, however, the upgrade window still does.
  • Completing a quest can be done by just picking a new client, a popup will show announcing your level break down
  • Quest reward popup now shows when you pick a new zone (Thanks to @Oops! for this one, the update has been aptly named b 0.1.4 Oops!)
  • A neat effect should be in place for your reward.
  • 2 HUD buttons bottom right have been removed, they will be replaced with 2 buttons that do something more important.

There are a few updates going to follow this, including

  • Sfx for the quantum crystals
  • Updates to existing zone floors (some need to be fixed for easier bug spotting)
  • New areas
  • Trap updates
  • Weapon upgrades

Removing the bank button was something I mentioned in discord that I was going to do, and it's now out. It didn't serve any purpose, it will be replaced with weapon upgrades coming soon.

This may be a volatile update, I may have missed some things when changing the code around here (all that technical stuff I mentioned), so if you find any bugs errors, please let me know in discord.

