Beta 0.1.4 is out and about
This update had a lot of refactoring done, hence the little delay on the updates.
The majority changes are all technical and not at all interesting to anyone but me, however there are a few user updates that are visible, and hopefully add a bit to the overall quality.
- Quest completions are announced (fixed from an earlier push)
- Selecting a zone no longer smacks bugs while window is open, however, the upgrade window still does.
- Completing a quest can be done by just picking a new client, a popup will show announcing your level break down
- Quest reward popup now shows when you pick a new zone (Thanks to @Oops! for this one, the update has been aptly named b 0.1.4 Oops!)
- A neat effect should be in place for your reward.
- 2 HUD buttons bottom right have been removed, they will be replaced with 2 buttons that do something more important.
There are a few updates going to follow this, including
- Sfx for the quantum crystals
- Updates to existing zone floors (some need to be fixed for easier bug spotting)
- New areas
- Trap updates
- Weapon upgrades
Removing the bank button was something I mentioned in discord that I was going to do, and it's now out. It didn't serve any purpose, it will be replaced with weapon upgrades coming soon.
This may be a volatile update, I may have missed some things when changing the code around here (all that technical stuff I mentioned), so if you find any
bugs errors, please let me know in discord.
Changed files in this update