Beta 0.1.4 is out and about

This update had a lot of refactoring done, hence the little delay on the updates.

The majority changes are all technical and not at all interesting to anyone but me, however there are a few user updates that are visible, and hopefully add a bit to the overall quality.

Quest completions are announced (fixed from an earlier push)

Selecting a zone no longer smacks bugs while window is open, however, the upgrade window still does.

Completing a quest can be done by just picking a new client, a popup will show announcing your level break down

Quest reward popup now shows when you pick a new zone (Thanks to @Oops! for this one, the update has been aptly named b 0.1.4 Oops!)

A neat effect should be in place for your reward.

2 HUD buttons bottom right have been removed, they will be replaced with 2 buttons that do something more important.

There are a few updates going to follow this, including

Sfx for the quantum crystals

Updates to existing zone floors (some need to be fixed for easier bug spotting)

New areas

Trap updates

Weapon upgrades

Removing the bank button was something I mentioned in discord that I was going to do, and it's now out. It didn't serve any purpose, it will be replaced with weapon upgrades coming soon.