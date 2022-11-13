 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Basketball Manager 2023 update for 13 November 2022

November 13th update

Share · View all patches · Build 9928994 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed names of staff in Italy and New Zealand
Fixed date format in the simulation schedule
Fixed 1st save of your career when you quit the game without saving
Fixed slow simulation of days if you simulate several seasons without exiting the game
Fixed recruitment of non playable teams
Fixed issue to retire players from national teams

Changed files in this update

Depot 1875311
  • Loading history…
Depot 1875312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link