November 13th update

Fixed names of staff in Italy and New Zealand
Fixed date format in the simulation schedule
Fixed 1st save of your career when you quit the game without saving
Fixed slow simulation of days if you simulate several seasons without exiting the game
Fixed recruitment of non playable teams
Fixed issue to retire players from national teams
Pro Basketball Manager 2023 update for 13 November 2022
