Version 1.5.0: Terminal commands, secondaries in campaign, and visual reworks!

Share · View all patches · Build 9928955 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 04:06:32 UTC by Wendy

COMMANDS ARE HERE!

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate's vision is now complete.

Terminal commands are commands accessed by typing a command into the terminal command line (accessed via the Tab key).

Time is slowed by 50% while the terminal is up, you have three seconds to type your command before it closes!

Using a command will incur a terminal cooldown. The cooldown time varies based on the ability.

Here's a current list of all commands that can be found in game:

Pack - fully charge a special

Heal - heal 4 hp

Purge - deal huge damage to all enemies on the screen

Dagger - spawn a seeking dagger for 10 seconds

Frenzy - Frenzy of bullets

Pulse - activate a pulse

Boom - deploy two bombs

Secondaries in Campaign

Secondaries can now be used in Campaign and Rogue.

Not much to say here.

Enjoy!

Visual changes and QOL goodness!

Various bug fixes and visual changes. Notably to backgrounds, color, special meter, and critbox particle effects to make them less distracting.

Campaign hack no longer stops accessing a level.

Fixed a bug where time-slow effects would cause the enemy buff selection to take longer than normal.

Fixed campaign save bugs.

Fixed campaign crashed caused by octo spawners.

Updated campaign visuals.

Guardian cubes can no longer be knocked back but move slower with a shield up

Survival guardian cube crit box color changed to white (from purple)

Critbox visuals updated to be less distracting

Guardian cube damage particle effects updated to be less distracting.

The special meter is now immediate in filling up.

The campaign is no longer unlocked by default