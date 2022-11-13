Cavity Busters Update 35.12

Hello everyone! Here with another small batch of fixes and a couple tweaks to difficulty :)
- fixed lasers ignoring iframes on tooth player
- on death screen and win screen player followers are removed
- enemies can no longer be siphoned by calcified enemies
- siphon gives less hp to enemies
- fixed exploit where you could teleport out of a room as enemies were spawning
- fixed a bug with clock upgrade breaking when pausing the game
- fixed a bug where shooting from a wall run as tooth gummy while holding the dash button would not resume to full game speed right away
- fixed a camera glitch when jumping and landing underneath Gob
- when playing with modifiers chances of bestiary drops are also modified
- when playing on Pure mode, obtaining upgrades through exchange monster and lab experiment is now possible
- fixed a couple collision bugs
There was a report of Eyeborgs second eyeball phase causing slowdowns. I could never replicate the slow down but I did try several things to see if I could improve performance. So hopefully it's fixed. Just have to wait and see I guess.
I'm still on the lookout for a few other elusive bugs so hopefully I'll have something for those soon :)
Enjoy!
