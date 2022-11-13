Cavity Busters Update 35.12

Hello everyone! Here with another small batch of fixes and a couple tweaks to difficulty :)

fixed lasers ignoring iframes on tooth player

on death screen and win screen player followers are removed

enemies can no longer be siphoned by calcified enemies

siphon gives less hp to enemies

fixed exploit where you could teleport out of a room as enemies were spawning

fixed a bug with clock upgrade breaking when pausing the game

fixed a bug where shooting from a wall run as tooth gummy while holding the dash button would not resume to full game speed right away

fixed a camera glitch when jumping and landing underneath Gob

when playing with modifiers chances of bestiary drops are also modified

when playing on Pure mode, obtaining upgrades through exchange monster and lab experiment is now possible

fixed a couple collision bugs

There was a report of Eyeborgs second eyeball phase causing slowdowns. I could never replicate the slow down but I did try several things to see if I could improve performance. So hopefully it's fixed. Just have to wait and see I guess.

I'm still on the lookout for a few other elusive bugs so hopefully I'll have something for those soon :)

Enjoy!