 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cavity Busters update for 13 November 2022

Cavity Busters Update 35.12

Share · View all patches · Build 9928896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Here with another small batch of fixes and a couple tweaks to difficulty :)

  • fixed lasers ignoring iframes on tooth player
  • on death screen and win screen player followers are removed
  • enemies can no longer be siphoned by calcified enemies
  • siphon gives less hp to enemies
  • fixed exploit where you could teleport out of a room as enemies were spawning
  • fixed a bug with clock upgrade breaking when pausing the game
  • fixed a bug where shooting from a wall run as tooth gummy while holding the dash button would not resume to full game speed right away
  • fixed a camera glitch when jumping and landing underneath Gob
  • when playing with modifiers chances of bestiary drops are also modified
  • when playing on Pure mode, obtaining upgrades through exchange monster and lab experiment is now possible
  • fixed a couple collision bugs

There was a report of Eyeborgs second eyeball phase causing slowdowns. I could never replicate the slow down but I did try several things to see if I could improve performance. So hopefully it's fixed. Just have to wait and see I guess.

I'm still on the lookout for a few other elusive bugs so hopefully I'll have something for those soon :)

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Cavity Busters Content Depot 1084221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link