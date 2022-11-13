 Skip to content

Rushdown Revolt update for 13 November 2022

Limited Time Mode: Guardians!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For this weekend only, we are bringing back something very special: Guardians mode!

This 2v2 and 3v3 tag team game mode will be available for queue until Monday, so hop on to Rushdown Revolt now and try it out with your friends!

Changed files in this update

Rushdown Revolt - Pre-Beta Windows Depot Depot 1376073
