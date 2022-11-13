 Skip to content

Star Explorers update for 13 November 2022

Star Explorers Updated to Version 5.3.1

Build 9928822 · Last edited by Wendy

The PS1 style dither effect has been removed from the default shaders. The "Posterize" effect will now behave the same as it used to.

HOWEVER

If you liked the dither effect, you can still turn it on if you change the configuration file. To do this, go to: "C:\Users-your username-\AppData\Local\Star_Explorers" and open the "options_1.cfg" file.

Change the following line: ps1 style dither effect,0:

to: ps1 style dither effect,1

and save the file.

Now when you play, and have "posterize" turned on, it will use the PS1 style dither effect.

Thank you for your feedback

