Patch 1.021 Notes

Hello everyone! Just a few rebalancing tweaks and fixes this patch. Been taking time away for the most part to mentally reset from the game's release, so expect the next patch or two to be more substantial both in terms of gameplay adjustments and quality of life changes.

Class Balance Adjustments:

-Beast Keepers now have a chance to follow up Beast skills with their own.

Altantsetseg (Gnoll): AGI-based DoT to all enemies.

Nikoleta (Gorgon): 20% counter/reflect buff to self & beast.

Omran (Mummy): AGI-based HoT to party.

Thaksin (Gruub): AGI-based direct damage to one enemy.

-Beggar's "Shared Sentiment" changed from "Small Hp heal to one based on your DEV. Lowers their and your chance to be targeted for 4 turns." to "Revives and heals Hp for one based on your DEV. Lowers their and your Aggro by 90% for 4 turns. Low priority."

-Beggar's "Indigence" effect raised to 55% from 40%.

-Beggar Guild Card updated to reflect changes.

-Blood Mage's "Transfuse" cost raised to 35% from 25%. No longer costs a turn to use.

-Blood Mage's "Inverted Flow" effect raised to 50% from 35%.

-Blood Mage's "Blood Pool" enemy damage ratio changed from 6.5 to 8.5.

-Cheerleader's "Physical Elation" and "Mental Elation" effect raised to 75% from 55%, and their base Mp cost raised to 10 from 7.

-Cheerleader's "Bravado" now also revives party members at 1 Hp, and the Mp cost has been raised to 6 from 3.

-Jugglers now gain an extra action after using "Throw!" with 3 or more Juggle skills active.

-Shielder's "Forbear" ARM bonus lowered to 70% from 100%; it no longer has a duration.

Individual Balance Adjustments:

-Kato, Guank Blackguard's Mp costs reduced by 10%.

-Selima, Mummy Blood Mage's Mp costs reduced by 20%.

-Jae, Awoken Boss's "Clean Tide" now targets one party member instead of only Jae.

-Jae, Awoken Boss's "Deep Loch" and "Mind Crush" have their damage and Mp costs increased by 20%.

-Taavi, Woad Boss's "Heal Spore" now affects all allies, and it's base Mp cost increased from 6 to 10.

Pandemonium Mode:

-Beast Keepers, Bosses, Dungeon Masters, Evokers, Summoners, and their followers lose "Egoist" since it has no purpose in this mode and gain "Glutton's Pride" (-20% to STR, AGI, LOG, DEV, SPD, & ARM). They ordinarily take up an extra spot in the party, so while they should still feel strong to end up with, they're currently a touch too strong.

Enemy Changes:

-Enemy Berserkers favor using abilities more.

-Enemy Dark Knight's won't recast "Severing Power".

-Enemy Lancers no longer lead with "Ferocious Thrusts", and properly use "Ward Off".

-Enemy Beggars no longer use "Shared Sentiment".

-Enemy Shielders no longer use "Forbear", and use "Reinforce" less often.

Bug Fixes:

-The "Javit" skill now uses the correct battle animation.

-Beast Keeper's "Forage" and "Feeding Frenzy" now correctly says Healthsteal instead of Lifesteal.

-Boss's "Leviathan" first effect incorrectly stated 50% when it's 100%. Description also rewritten for clarity. Functionality unchanged.

-Jugglers were gaining the benefit of "Perfect Coordination" before learning the skill. This has been fixed.

-Skills that creates status effects that don't clear over time and can't be dispelled should all now prevent reuse of the skill while active.

Thank you all for your patience and support, as always.