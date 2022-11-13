In-stage stores, Gems as new currency, and lots of small improvements!

Changes:
- Added special in-stage boosters store.
- Turned Gems into type of currency.
- Fixed dash controls - if walking, will dash to walking direction, if standing still will dash to aim direction.
- Added Damage Bonus item.
- Added Speed Bonus item.
- Changed 'Death Worm' and 'Ancient Grave' to drop Gem instead of a chest.
- Made 'Death Worm' and 'Ancient Grave' immune to all negative effects.
- Improved some HUD icons.
- Decreased 'Impale' push force.
- Made Slime Balls graphics larger.
- Made enemies touching damage slightly more effective.
- Increased chance of artifact chests.
- Removed 'Random' and 'Poison Spirit' skills achievements. They are not valid skills for that.
- Added Lava Monsters achievements.
- Made 'Lava Blobs' bigger.
- Added 'Lava Drop' and 'Gelatinous Drop' enemies.
- Made 'Lava Blobs' and 'Gelatinous Cube' spawn smaller versions of themselves when they die.
- Made 'Pact I' bonus damage lower (was too high).
- Added Gem chest.
- Fixed bugs with maxed out skills.
- Made mission fail if you die before its done (needed for achievement + feels more logical this way).
- Fixed projectiles expiration calculation + mage time stop projectiles behavior.
- Added more stats to stats window.
- Fixed misc issues related to frame rate and animations / modifiers responsiveness.
Thanks everyone who recently rated / reviewed the game, I appreciate it! :)
Got lots of ideas for next update, lots of it is feedback from the community, so stay tuned!
