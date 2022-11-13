In-stage stores, Gems as new currency, and lots of small improvements!

Changes:

Added special in-stage boosters store.

Turned Gems into type of currency.

Fixed dash controls - if walking, will dash to walking direction, if standing still will dash to aim direction.

Added Damage Bonus item.

Added Speed Bonus item.

Changed 'Death Worm' and 'Ancient Grave' to drop Gem instead of a chest.

Made 'Death Worm' and 'Ancient Grave' immune to all negative effects.

Improved some HUD icons.

Decreased 'Impale' push force.

Made Slime Balls graphics larger.

Made enemies touching damage slightly more effective.

Increased chance of artifact chests.

Removed 'Random' and 'Poison Spirit' skills achievements. They are not valid skills for that.

Added Lava Monsters achievements.

Made 'Lava Blobs' bigger.

Added 'Lava Drop' and 'Gelatinous Drop' enemies.

Made 'Lava Blobs' and 'Gelatinous Cube' spawn smaller versions of themselves when they die.

Made 'Pact I' bonus damage lower (was too high).

Added Gem chest.

Fixed bugs with maxed out skills.

Made mission fail if you die before its done (needed for achievement + feels more logical this way).

Fixed projectiles expiration calculation + mage time stop projectiles behavior.

Added more stats to stats window.

Fixed misc issues related to frame rate and animations / modifiers responsiveness.

Thanks everyone who recently rated / reviewed the game, I appreciate it! :)

Got lots of ideas for next update, lots of it is feedback from the community, so stay tuned!