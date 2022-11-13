 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 13 November 2022

In-stage stores, Gems as new currency, and lots of small improvements!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added special in-stage boosters store.
  • Turned Gems into type of currency.
  • Fixed dash controls - if walking, will dash to walking direction, if standing still will dash to aim direction.
  • Added Damage Bonus item.
  • Added Speed Bonus item.
  • Changed 'Death Worm' and 'Ancient Grave' to drop Gem instead of a chest.
  • Made 'Death Worm' and 'Ancient Grave' immune to all negative effects.
  • Improved some HUD icons.
  • Decreased 'Impale' push force.
  • Made Slime Balls graphics larger.
  • Made enemies touching damage slightly more effective.
  • Increased chance of artifact chests.
  • Removed 'Random' and 'Poison Spirit' skills achievements. They are not valid skills for that.
  • Added Lava Monsters achievements.
  • Made 'Lava Blobs' bigger.
  • Added 'Lava Drop' and 'Gelatinous Drop' enemies.
  • Made 'Lava Blobs' and 'Gelatinous Cube' spawn smaller versions of themselves when they die.
  • Made 'Pact I' bonus damage lower (was too high).
  • Added Gem chest.
  • Fixed bugs with maxed out skills.
  • Made mission fail if you die before its done (needed for achievement + feels more logical this way).
  • Fixed projectiles expiration calculation + mage time stop projectiles behavior.
  • Added more stats to stats window.
  • Fixed misc issues related to frame rate and animations / modifiers responsiveness.

Thanks everyone who recently rated / reviewed the game, I appreciate it! :)
Got lots of ideas for next update, lots of it is feedback from the community, so stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

