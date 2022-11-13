Release 1.2.0 (2022-11-13)

Share · View all patches · Build 9928692 · Last edited 13 November 2022 – 22:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi guys!

the v1.2.0 has been released with the following fixes and improvements:

implemented up to 18 autosaves (checkpoints) in order to make more safe the player progress;

reviewed all the skills to balance the statuses which resulted too much frequent;

added the status prevention feature to several accessories;

increased the opening time of some windows (e.g. choice window) in order to prevent a user unexpected selection;

fixed a bug which hid two Tio arrow skills (ops!);

Improved the UI of the save / load menu.

Thank you for your play!