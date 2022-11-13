 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Memory Hunters update for 13 November 2022

Release 1.2.0 (2022-11-13)

Share · View all patches · Build 9928692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys!
the v1.2.0 has been released with the following fixes and improvements:

  • implemented up to 18 autosaves (checkpoints) in order to make more safe the player progress;
  • reviewed all the skills to balance the statuses which resulted too much frequent;
  • added the status prevention feature to several accessories;
  • increased the opening time of some windows (e.g. choice window) in order to prevent a user unexpected selection;
  • fixed a bug which hid two Tio arrow skills (ops!);
  • Improved the UI of the save / load menu.

Thank you for your play!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015281
  • Loading history…
Depot 2015282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link