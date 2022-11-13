Release 1.2.0 (2022-11-13)

Hi guys!
the v1.2.0 has been released with the following fixes and improvements:
- implemented up to 18 autosaves (checkpoints) in order to make more safe the player progress;
- reviewed all the skills to balance the statuses which resulted too much frequent;
- added the status prevention feature to several accessories;
- increased the opening time of some windows (e.g. choice window) in order to prevent a user unexpected selection;
- fixed a bug which hid two Tio arrow skills (ops!);
- Improved the UI of the save / load menu.
Thank you for your play!
Changed files in this update