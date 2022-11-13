November 13 Update

Combat:

-Recoil added to the guns;

-Cops now perform a damage animation when hit, and get stunned for a brief moment;

-Cops get pushed away when hit;

Bugs Fixed:

-Blueprints not appearing if you destroy an outpost, but die before getting them;

Visuals:

-Improved more previously flat materials and textures;

Difficulty tweaks:

-Experience Orbs now give 2x as much health to the player;

-The player's health is now 25% higher;

-Made a dialogue line where Catnip explains the importance of Experience Orbs;