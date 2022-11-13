 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demolish or Die update for 13 November 2022

November 13 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9928613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Combat:
-Recoil added to the guns;
-Cops now perform a damage animation when hit, and get stunned for a brief moment;
-Cops get pushed away when hit;

Bugs Fixed:
-Blueprints not appearing if you destroy an outpost, but die before getting them;

Visuals:
-Improved more previously flat materials and textures;

Difficulty tweaks:
-Experience Orbs now give 2x as much health to the player;
-The player's health is now 25% higher;
-Made a dialogue line where Catnip explains the importance of Experience Orbs;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2147891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link