Hello!

Just a small update here.

I fixed some issues with the item shop when using a controller. Some of the items were not mapped correctly, such as buying a revolver would buy a rifle.

Using the Scope on the Crossbow turns the weapon into its own weapon. Meaning you then can have a scoped crossbow and non scoped crossbow.

Also adjusted the running on the horse. You can now toggle the run mode, to save your fingers some trouble.