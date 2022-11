Share · View all patches · Build 9928583 · Last edited 13 November 2022 – 20:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Some additional Relic change in addition to the ones from 0.6.2.0 patch.

Less Ring of More Things:

Damage Scale Reduced -33% -> -10%

Amulet of Slap Jack:

Removed Damage Scale Reduction

Five of Spades:

Added mod which grants 10 max health

Larry's Crossbow:

Added mod which grants 1 bonus damage to abilities

Doug's Crossbow:

Added mod which grants 1 bonus damage to abilities

Witch's Brew:

Added mod which grants 7 max health