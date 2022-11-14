 Skip to content

Endless Zombie Tower update for 14 November 2022

Update 2022-11: Change Input Binding

Build 9928509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey all !

It is now possible to adjust default input bindings e.g., change your keyboard controls.
Main menu -> Settings -> Controls

Thank you for playing!

Greetings
NoserverStudios

