Linux SDL Update

A quick follow-up for the Linux version; Windows and macOS were not affected!

This update makes a small update to SDL that was added today, to fix Steam Deck OSK support:

https://github.com/libsdl-org/SDL/commit/c4b9f621649d4e2ddb05e7f396e43e2d9e0402cc

With this change, the name entry screen should now automatically bring up Steam Deck's built-in keyboard! Aside from the SDL binary, all other files in the installation were untouched. We're hoping that this is the version that will get us a fully Verified rating!

Enjoy!