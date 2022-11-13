 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Salt and Sanctuary update for 13 November 2022

Linux SDL Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9928493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick follow-up for the Linux version; Windows and macOS were not affected!

This update makes a small update to SDL that was added today, to fix Steam Deck OSK support:

https://github.com/libsdl-org/SDL/commit/c4b9f621649d4e2ddb05e7f396e43e2d9e0402cc

With this change, the name entry screen should now automatically bring up Steam Deck's built-in keyboard! Aside from the SDL binary, all other files in the installation were untouched. We're hoping that this is the version that will get us a fully Verified rating!

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Salt Linux Depot 283642
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link