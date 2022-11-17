Belle-de-Nuit: Point-du-Jour Now Available!

Return to the Belle-de-Nuit in this sequel to the 2021’s swashbuckling hit! Now available as a DLC purchase!

"Belle-de-Nuit: Point-du-Jour" is a 125,000-word interactive romance novel by Rebecca Zahabi, author of "Never Date Werewolves," and "Belle de Nuit." It's entirely text-based, without graphics or sound effects, and fueled by the vast, unstoppable power of your imagination.

In "Point du Jour," new challenges and new loves are at hand, and both new and old friends need your help. Amaryllis's kindly old friend Armand has died and left her his estate, but his nephew Mauplaisant, is challenging the will. A duelist himself, he is ready to see you dead or worse, defeated. He may prove a stout foe to both you and Amaryllis. Keeping things even more complicated, your brother comes to town and promptly falls for your frenemy Sebastian’s sister! And what will your brother think of the glittering Parisian nightlife? What will happen to Armand's estate? And can you best Mauplaisant before he ruins your next date?

And what of the lovely Yasmina? A new employee at the Belle, well…you may have caught her eye as well. Will you help her adjust to her new life in Paris, or will the bustle and hustle prove too much for her?

Either way, you're still the top duelist at the Belle-de-Nuit!