Share · View all patches · Build 9928429 · Last edited 13 November 2022 – 19:46:08 UTC by Wendy

New Programs

Shark : Packet analyser

Native : Exe Disassembler

Code Editor : C# Editor

New Widget

Quick Search : Wiki search for input

New Commands

sqlmap, linq2chaqs, xor, hex, dna, imager, piet, fibonacci

New Challenges[h1][/h1]

Sql Injection

Emag

PCAP or it didn't happen

Same but different

Rabbit hole

Others

Player can create new file from context menu.

Player can upload own wallpaper.