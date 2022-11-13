Update 1.1.1

PATCH v1.1.1
Once again, thanks to everybody reporting bugs and unexpected behavior in the game! We are doing our best to solve major issues as soon as we can. This time we fixed:
- Corruption System. The number of shrines it affected, the number of creatures spawned by it, and in which floors it is stronger.
- A few soft locks. Related to gems, gizmos, and general issues.
- Fixed a floor in the Tower of Potential that had a major problem with doors.
- Text related improvements.
