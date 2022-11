Share · View all patches · Build 9928401 · Last edited 13 November 2022 – 19:32:19 UTC by Wendy

SEGMENT GROUPS

If you have selected any segments, and you want to remember that groups, you can press CONTROL + 1,2,3 or 4.

Recall the group by pressing SHIFT + that same number.

Made some other little changes... the info panel doesn't close if you drag the mouse outside the window while changing colors.

Shrinkify now adjusts connected segments in all cases.

That's all. Have a nice day.