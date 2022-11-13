Another small update to 1.5 Beta released

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Another small update to the 1.5 Beta is now on the unstable branch. Saves from previous 1.5 Beta versions are fully compatible.

These were the changes:

Version 1.5 Beta 3

The ship construction notification now displays a small icon representing the type of ship that has been constructed. This makes it easier to grasp what type of ships have been built on a given turn, especially when there's a lot of ships built.

Added social links to the main menu: official website icon links to the game's official website; the newsletter icon allows you to register the game's newsletter; and a survey icon allows you to answer the survey 'Interstellar Space: Genesis - What's Next'.

Fixed a glitch that allowed the supply range borders from the previous logistics' tech to remain visible after researching Expert Logistics, which allows for unlimited supply range. No supply range borders should be visible at that point.

I remind that the 1.5 Beta update is not yet available for everyone. To play the '1.5 Beta 3' version you need to opt in for Steam's unstable branch. On the Steam client go to Games -> View Games Library -> Right-Click on Interstellar Space: Genesis -> Choose Betas tab -> Select the "unstable" Beta branch. The game shall start updating to 1.5 Beta 3.

Please keep sending us your feedback to our Steam forums, official forums, on our Discord server, or if you prefer just send an email to contact@praxis-games.com (or contact form here) with a save and the Player and Player-prev log files you can find in this folder: C:\Users\<your_username>\AppData\LocalLow\Praxis Games\ISG

Thanks to everyone how has been playing and providing feedback! Please keep it coming.

Have fun!

Praxis Games