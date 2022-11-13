Balance Changes, QOL, and Bug Fixes

General Balance:

Reduced Xp Pere Level Growth from 4 -> 3

Reduced the Number of Kings that Can Spawn in Act 3

Ability Buffs:

Dice Bomb:

Increased the base explosion size

Jack Trap

Increased damage upgrades from [3,5,10,14] -> [6,8,12,20]

Added new Scale Upgrades to Jack Trap [1.33, 2, 3]

Lowered the cooldown for upgrades from [5,4,3,2,1] -> [4,3,2,1]

Cribbage

Increased base damage

Removed upgrade tier froma Act 1

Inceased base scale

Yo-Yo:

Removed range property upgrades

Range is now equal to the scale

Adjusted damage tiers was [4,6,10,12,20] -> [4,8,12,20]

Relic Changes:

Minor Scale

Increased AOE Scale from 25% -> 33%

Staff of Bigger Things

Reduced AOE Scale from 33% -> 25%

Added a Max Health Scale mod 10%

QOL:

Added the abilities description to the stats and info page

Act upgrades will now show as a darker gray if they are locked

Added a note about upgrades being locked by act

Added the ability to turn off sound effects for:

Yoyo

Xp

Enemy Spawning

Melee

Added a setting for fast loot screens (this applies to Level Up, Relic Chests, and End of Act Rewards

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where the Pai Sho Tile were getting delete if there were no enemies in range

Fixed a bug where the Pai Sho Tile particles were not showing

Fixed bug that was causing some Bouncy Balls to get stuck on the player character