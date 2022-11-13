Balance Changes, QOL, and Bug Fixes

General Balance:
Reduced Xp Pere Level Growth from 4 -> 3
Reduced the Number of Kings that Can Spawn in Act 3
Ability Buffs:
Dice Bomb:
Increased the base explosion size
Jack Trap
Increased damage upgrades from [3,5,10,14] -> [6,8,12,20]
Added new Scale Upgrades to Jack Trap [1.33, 2, 3]
Lowered the cooldown for upgrades from [5,4,3,2,1] -> [4,3,2,1]
Cribbage
Increased base damage
Removed upgrade tier froma Act 1
Inceased base scale
Yo-Yo:
Removed range property upgrades
Range is now equal to the scale
Adjusted damage tiers was [4,6,10,12,20] -> [4,8,12,20]
Relic Changes:
Minor Scale
Increased AOE Scale from 25% -> 33%
Staff of Bigger Things
Reduced AOE Scale from 33% -> 25%
Added a Max Health Scale mod 10%
QOL:
Added the abilities description to the stats and info page
Act upgrades will now show as a darker gray if they are locked
Added a note about upgrades being locked by act
Added the ability to turn off sound effects for:
Yoyo
Xp
Enemy Spawning
Melee
Added a setting for fast loot screens (this applies to Level Up, Relic Chests, and End of Act Rewards
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where the Pai Sho Tile were getting delete if there were no enemies in range
Fixed a bug where the Pai Sho Tile particles were not showing
Fixed bug that was causing some Bouncy Balls to get stuck on the player character
