Elite unique charms completed!

328: Early Access 0.14.14 - November 13, 2022 2:15 PM EST
• Completed elite unique charms.
• Added the item tier background for the hover tooltip also (not just inventory icon, loot icon).
• Elite, exceptional item icons now have a different design that works better for icons that take up the entire center. Instead it glows around the corners instead.
Nevergrind Online update for 13 November 2022
