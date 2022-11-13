 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 13 November 2022

Elite unique charms completed!

Share · View all patches · Build 9928348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

328: Early Access 0.14.14 - November 13, 2022 2:15 PM EST
• Completed elite unique charms.
• Added the item tier background for the hover tooltip also (not just inventory icon, loot icon).
• Elite, exceptional item icons now have a different design that works better for icons that take up the entire center. Instead it glows around the corners instead.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link