Patch 0.7.0.2

New Tutorial Game Guide

When you now enter the game you will find a new tutorial system that guides you through the base functionality of the skill tree and also the pathfinder system. This should improve the game experience especially for new players and prevent that essential information are getting lost.

The new tutorial game guide uses a checklist system to guide new players through the first steps of picking skills, resource management, activating/deactivating skills, the skill tree search functionality and also how to use the skill gems and the skill tree shards to shape your skill tree.

The pathfinder window can now be closed by pressing the ESC button on the keyboard.

New save games now get one from each skill tree shard for explaining their functionality with the new tutorial guides.

Increased visibility of enemy and trap projectiles.

Fixed errors in the localisation.

