Patch 24 - Who's turn is it?

Hello everyone, we've been very busy polishing, fixing, tweaking and optimising everything in the leadup to full launch! In light of this,, we may be rolling back the frequency of patches as we're about to start working on some larger tweaks (Ui rework etc..)

Turn order

No longer do you need a pen and paper to keep track of who's turn it is!

Located in the social sub-menu, simply right-click any prop and press "Add turn" to add it to the list.

Items can be focused on at the press of a button or you can enable the "auto focus" options to have the player views focus on who's turn it is as well. There's also plenty of additional options to toy with to suit your player needs!

We've also:

Added some contest winner assets.

Fixed some minor spawning bugs.

Fixed some Loading bugs.

Fixed Ui bugs.

Tweaked the initialization of player-sheets to load faster.

Fixed more Typos.

As mentioned above we're steadily progressing into the pre-launch polish pass!

If you have any suggestions for Ui or feature tweaks, we'd love to hear for you!

Our main next goals are:

Ui overhaul.

Prop Organisation Overhaul.

Custom Dragon creator.

Status/Health indicators.

Static Effect.

Weather system.

(The order of these may change should more pressing matters arise).

You can get involved with feature discussions, suggestion or report bugs over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!