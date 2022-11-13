 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Invasion Machine update for 13 November 2022

Update in the experimental branch - optimizations and changes to the main menu

Share · View all patches · Build 9928184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

If you're playing the game using one of the experimental branches, you'll now see an updated main game menu.

I started working some more on the customizability of the game, starting with a rudimentary "new game" window. You'll from now on be able to select a number of basic settings for your new campaigns - the placement of pre-positioned enemy units on the map, the amount of command points earned for your actions, and so on.
In the future updates I will gradually be adding more settings and customizations here, with the idea being to eventually allow you to adjust the style of the gameplay to the way you like to play.
The game will now also boot into the main menu instead of going directly to a pre-populated game map.

In other news, the experimental build has some additional optimizations - I've removed traces of the old pathfinding system (which, though no longer used, slowed the game down slightly) and updated the current pathfinding logic to make it faster as well.

Changed depots in new-features-testing-build branch

View more data in app history for build 9928184
Invasion Machine Windows Content Depot 964651
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link