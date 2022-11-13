VULKAN Support arrived!

After a long development,
We are finally releasing support for the Vulkan API!
It aims for a performance boost for some systems!
And a little extra:
You can run the game with argument -force-d3d12 to use experimental DirectX12
Have fun!
