 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spectator update for 13 November 2022

VULKAN Support arrived!

Share · View all patches · Build 9928104 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a long development,
We are finally releasing support for the Vulkan API!
It aims for a performance boost for some systems!

And a little extra:
You can run the game with argument -force-d3d12 to use experimental DirectX12

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132451
  • Loading history…
Depot 2132452
  • Loading history…
Depot 2132453
  • Loading history…
Depot 2132454
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link