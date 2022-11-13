Version 1.2, Endless Mode, another challenge mode, balancing and bugfixes!

Hey everyone!

This update adds an all new "Endless mode" that you can select at the end of your run, as well as some other small additions.

Endless Mode

Upon finishing a run, you will now be presented with a choice to:

End your adventure (return to title)

Continue Fighting (start endless mode)

In endless mode, you fight through randomized stages and enemies with scaling upgrades. Every few levels, you'll fight one of the main story bosses. Beware though, enemy health and speed scales up massively on Endless Mode, and continues to scale infinitely.

Another Challenge Mode

I've added another challenge mode / modifier in this update! The new challenge modifier is:

"Passive spells charge on hit instead of every shot"

This is a huge challenge, as it prevents broken builds from stacking without hitting enemies. I think this challenge makes some builds significantly more interesting to play (i.e frost builds and orbital builds), because now you have to actually hit enemies to charge your spells.

A few new ultimate spirits!

I've added three new ultimate spirits, each corresponding to an element:

Fire mage, Ice mage, and Metal mage spirits each double your elemental damage for the respective element while halving your max health. This should be a cool way to max out your elemental build while forcing you to play smarter due to the decreased health.

Balancing and Bugfixes

A wise man once said "your code is trash lmao", so in honor of that I've made some cool balancing fixes and bugfixes:

Balancing

Damage upgrades like fire, ice, metal, and bullet damage now scale over the course of the game (they start off lower, but by zone 3 the upgrades are more significant). This is because by late game, 2 bullet damage is basically useless, so these upgrades are now a bit more impactful late-game.

Vengeful spirit now only heals you when you're at 1 HP

Homing turret now only fires 1 shot (down from 2). Homing turret base damage increased from 7 to 10.

Bugfixes / QoL

Fixed a bug where the homing sandals-related achievement wouldn't unlock

Fixed a bug where the challenge mode-related achievement wouldn't unlock

Reduced the max number of entities that can be on the screen for certain ice spells to prevent visual clutter and truly infinite stacking (these builds are still very strong)

Updated screen transition FX to show darkened transitions when "screen flash intensity" is set to 0. Previously these transitions were just removed, but this led to the transitions looking a little janky with Screen Flash Intensity set to 0.

Added a small particle burst to the player when you get hit to make it easier to tell when you're taking damage while screen flash intensity is set to 0.

Thanks for listening and for playing. I hope you enjoy these changes.

Abhi Sundu