Share · View all patches · Build 9927915 · Last edited 13 November 2022 – 16:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Here is a small patch.

Notes:

Several fixes for Elise during boss battles

(fixed errors and better enemy focus during Flora fight)

(fixed errors and better enemy focus during Flora fight) Fixed a possible crash with Xbox controller in button settings in ingame Pause menu.

Comment here if you find another bug!

And have fun! : )

If you have time, please give Alisa a rating!