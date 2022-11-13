 Skip to content

Return the Backrooms update for 13 November 2022

Regions & Steam improvements Update (W.I.P)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick update of the game to select the region to create or search for the game.
Region Selection & connect to friends in steam UI currently are W.I.P.

  • Added region selection in the Find Game menu.
  • Added join to a friend in steam UI overlay.
  • increased time of starting guide.
  • Fixed bug when a player can fall out off the map.
  • all doors in the game that cannot be interacted with have been redesigned.

Please, if you see something strange or have problems with the game, write in the community!
Your impressions, problems, etc. are crucial to me!

