...And it's 10% off for a week, so grab it while it's hot 😉

Enjoy Paul's adventures in 1950s Paris, as he meets fellow dreamers trying to make a name for themselves as painters, writers, or jazz musicians! Will he get more attached to the Haitian serious jazz club barista, the cheeky Romani guitar player, his disenchanted but well-established art teacher, or the moody wannabe-writer/ art model? It's up to you!