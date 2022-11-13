Devlog 19.2: New World

Hello Everyone 😊,
This build focuses on making the game more fun, more interactive, and more immersive. Players who have followed the development of Era will be able to notice differences in almost all facets of the game. From small subtle changes like how the clouds blend in with the sky, to bigger changes like the new trees and new main menu, this build aims to show Era of Survival at its very best.
I will be close by whilst I immediately start on the new build, to spot any problems (if any arises) from this build and will even post another small update with fixes before the next release. I have tested this build myself and involved others and monitored them playing until I see nothing wrong anymore. What I can guarantee you, is that there are no bugs in the game that will stop you from playing until you fall over.
I really hope this build wows those who have stuck by development all this time. The following changelog will show my dedication and commitment to my project and to those who have supported me and the game so far, as promised and as will continue hence forth.
New
- New Tree Models
- Sleep the night away
- Saving and Loading modules have been completely rewritten from scratch. They are now 100% reliable
- New models for wooden construction parts
- Pick up your Wall Lights with the hammer
- Main Menu Background has been reworked and sped up
- Background mountains
- New Fibre Bush model
- Delete World feature in main menu
- Wolves howl at night
Removed
- Removed puddles, but then butterflies have been kept
- Start Tutorial
- All Thatch roofs
- Simple Knife
- Corn Stalks
- Ash
Bug Fixes
- Fixed physics when trees fall
- Fixed “No Arrows” notification appearing multiple times per second when you run out of arrows and try to pull your bow
- Fixed bow pull sound not playing
- Fixed rain getting too loud as the storm progresses
- Fixed water color to better match the ambience and atmosphere of the specific time of day, also added a sparkle and new ambient sounds
- Fixed “Split” menu option when the quantity is 1
- Fixed how the Torch is held and how its light affects the surroundings
- Fixed UI update on Game Launcher
- Fixed notification text overlapping its background
- Fixed stairs place holder
- Fixed all hammer related bugs. If its yours, then you can pick it up now
- Fixed Fireplace not producing cooked food but deducting raw food
- Fixed active tool breaking on reload
- Fixed animals walking in the air over what looks like an invisible bump
- Fixed fish fly away through the air when your rod breaks whilst pulling the fish in
- Fixed running under water, animals running under water and underneath, also fixed objects spawning in water
- Fixed moon rising through the terrain
- Fixed misaligned GUI at death screen as well as listing of destroyed beds
- Fixed lights and signs spawning deep inside walls
- Fixed farm base shows 100% progress but nothing can be picked up or seen, even if you saw the less mature plant earlier
- Fixed Crafting Station indicator stays on even if you left the vicinity of the Crafting Station
Performance Improvements
- Optimized all Rock models
- Various code in game got optimized by implementing coding best practices and strategies that can deliver the same result but much faster
- Fixed FPS drops around Wooden Foundations
- Improved FPS around wall lights and improved light colors and brightness
- Fixed FPS drops during rain
Additional Adjustments
- Adjusted the cost of beds
- Adjusted forest sounds
- Adjusted many game sounds to improve the general harmony at any point in time in the game
- Adjusted game atmosphere, clouds, fog, and visual effects to better match the games personality
- Various GUI improvements to make menus more interactive and easier to read
- Firewood lasts twice as long
- More emphasis is now placed on your world within the GUI
- New worlds start time is now at 7 AM, instead of 11 AM
- Added forward facing arrows to Crafting Station and Multitasking Station
- Craft Queue length is now 9 from 10
- Added more game tips to show on the loading screen
- You will now get one seed when eating veggies, not 2
- Lettuce has been made more prominent
I hope you are excited to go and experience these changes, yes things are radically different since the last build! I myself play, and to confess, some of the things on the list were things I wished were there. If you did too, today is your lucky day! If you don’t own a copy yet, get one and join in on the adventure and witness firsthand as Era grows and expands.
Cheers 😊
And on to implementing the next adventure!
Changed files in this update