Devlog 19.2: New World

Hello Everyone 😊,

This build focuses on making the game more fun, more interactive, and more immersive. Players who have followed the development of Era will be able to notice differences in almost all facets of the game. From small subtle changes like how the clouds blend in with the sky, to bigger changes like the new trees and new main menu, this build aims to show Era of Survival at its very best.

I will be close by whilst I immediately start on the new build, to spot any problems (if any arises) from this build and will even post another small update with fixes before the next release. I have tested this build myself and involved others and monitored them playing until I see nothing wrong anymore. What I can guarantee you, is that there are no bugs in the game that will stop you from playing until you fall over.

I really hope this build wows those who have stuck by development all this time. The following changelog will show my dedication and commitment to my project and to those who have supported me and the game so far, as promised and as will continue hence forth.

New

New Tree Models

Sleep the night away

Saving and Loading modules have been completely rewritten from scratch. They are now 100% reliable

New models for wooden construction parts

Pick up your Wall Lights with the hammer

Main Menu Background has been reworked and sped up

Background mountains

New Fibre Bush model

Delete World feature in main menu

Wolves howl at night

Removed

Removed puddles, but then butterflies have been kept

Start Tutorial

All Thatch roofs

Simple Knife

Corn Stalks

Ash

Bug Fixes

Fixed physics when trees fall

Fixed “No Arrows” notification appearing multiple times per second when you run out of arrows and try to pull your bow

Fixed bow pull sound not playing

Fixed rain getting too loud as the storm progresses

Fixed water color to better match the ambience and atmosphere of the specific time of day, also added a sparkle and new ambient sounds

Fixed “Split” menu option when the quantity is 1

Fixed how the Torch is held and how its light affects the surroundings

Fixed UI update on Game Launcher

Fixed notification text overlapping its background

Fixed stairs place holder

Fixed all hammer related bugs. If its yours, then you can pick it up now

Fixed Fireplace not producing cooked food but deducting raw food

Fixed active tool breaking on reload

Fixed animals walking in the air over what looks like an invisible bump

Fixed fish fly away through the air when your rod breaks whilst pulling the fish in

Fixed running under water, animals running under water and underneath, also fixed objects spawning in water

Fixed moon rising through the terrain

Fixed misaligned GUI at death screen as well as listing of destroyed beds

Fixed lights and signs spawning deep inside walls

Fixed farm base shows 100% progress but nothing can be picked up or seen, even if you saw the less mature plant earlier

Fixed Crafting Station indicator stays on even if you left the vicinity of the Crafting Station

Performance Improvements

Optimized all Rock models

Various code in game got optimized by implementing coding best practices and strategies that can deliver the same result but much faster

Fixed FPS drops around Wooden Foundations

Improved FPS around wall lights and improved light colors and brightness

Fixed FPS drops during rain

Additional Adjustments

Adjusted the cost of beds

Adjusted forest sounds

Adjusted many game sounds to improve the general harmony at any point in time in the game

Adjusted game atmosphere, clouds, fog, and visual effects to better match the games personality

Various GUI improvements to make menus more interactive and easier to read

Firewood lasts twice as long

More emphasis is now placed on your world within the GUI

New worlds start time is now at 7 AM, instead of 11 AM

Added forward facing arrows to Crafting Station and Multitasking Station

Craft Queue length is now 9 from 10

Added more game tips to show on the loading screen

You will now get one seed when eating veggies, not 2

Lettuce has been made more prominent

I hope you are excited to go and experience these changes, yes things are radically different since the last build! I myself play, and to confess, some of the things on the list were things I wished were there. If you did too, today is your lucky day! If you don’t own a copy yet, get one and join in on the adventure and witness firsthand as Era grows and expands.

Cheers 😊

And on to implementing the next adventure!