Trigger Henry update for 13 November 2022

Patch #4 New Voicelines & Bugfixes

Eyyoo,

I just released Patch #4!

  • Fixed Achievement Bug when finishing the game*
  • Added new "Trigger" Lines
  • Changed the Welcome Lines when starting a new game

*if u didnt get the "Pull the Trigger" Achievement, just delete the Achievement.data File and restart your game. This should reset the internal Achievements. (It wont affect the Achievements you already got!)
You can find the File under:
C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\PrimePhaseGames\Trigger Henry
Just replace USERNAME with yours! :)

Hope yall having a great day <3

