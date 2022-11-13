 Skip to content

Beasts Shall Rise update for 13 November 2022

The Patrick Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As the long term followers will know, you can get your name in the game with your very own personalised 'fan gravestone'. These are offered to people who go out of their way to help promote the game and offer feedback and suggestions in the Community Hub and on the Facebook Page. You can find these fan gravestones throughout the cemetery and they will randomise their locations on every play. They are destructible and eventually will be used to hide access to secret areas.

Todays lucky recipient is...... Patrick Heneghan. Thankyou for all your contributions! Much appreciated!!

Beasts Shall Rise Content Depot 963721
