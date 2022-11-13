The Patrick Patch

As the long term followers will know, you can get your name in the game with your very own personalised 'fan gravestone'. These are offered to people who go out of their way to help promote the game and offer feedback and suggestions in the Community Hub and on the Facebook Page. You can find these fan gravestones throughout the cemetery and they will randomise their locations on every play. They are destructible and eventually will be used to hide access to secret areas.

Todays lucky recipient is...... Patrick Heneghan. Thankyou for all your contributions! Much appreciated!!