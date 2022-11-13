Share · View all patches · Build 9927648 · Last edited 13 November 2022 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy

According to your feedback and some deficiencies in the game, we made a major update and adjustment!

Note that the old save is not available, just start a new game!

1 Update some new maps and adjust some original map layouts.

2 Update and adjust the trip encounter event.

3 Customize keys. Add the Enter key to enable the customization key input.

4 Add a medium BOSS encounter map.

5 Update Modified shots no longer reduce stamina.

6 Update added the number of one-time trap item placement to four.

7 Update When encountering NPCS, you can have multiple options to talk to each other, and determine whether you are damaged according to character attributes.

8 Rich trip encountered events. In the travel brand, it can be obtained after mouse click, UAV supply, random treasure chest, and so on.

9 Add three new mechanisms in the room.

10 Fixed and adjusted the inconsistency between some weapon attributes and name, and adjusted the weapon attributes accordingly.

11 At the end of the battle map, add game tips.

12 Tweaks to speed up zombie tracking on the trip.

Thank you all for your support of Eva!